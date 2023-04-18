Watch CBS News
Field Museum hosting free day with events honoring Arab American Heritage Month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a free day at the Field Museum with special events to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month.

There's a special calligraphy demonstration and its role in art and architecture.

A storytime celebrating Arab heritage will be held at the Crown Family Play Lab.

You can also check out a display of Egyptian stained glass from the 1893 World's Fair.

Today is free for all Illinois residents.

You won't need a ticket or pass, but the museum's website said guests would need to provide a current Illinois driver's license, state ID, or Chicago CityKey card for proof of residency.

Other documents to prove residency include:

  • illinois lease
  • Illinois library card
  • Illinois student ID with photo
  • Illinois utility bill
  • Illinois work ID or check stub

It's located at 1400 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Museum Campus

