Field Museum hosting free day with events honoring Arab American Heritage Month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a free day at the Field Museum with special events to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month.
There's a special calligraphy demonstration and its role in art and architecture.
A storytime celebrating Arab heritage will be held at the Crown Family Play Lab.
You can also check out a display of Egyptian stained glass from the 1893 World's Fair.
Today is free for all Illinois residents.
You won't need a ticket or pass, but the museum's website said guests would need to provide a current Illinois driver's license, state ID, or Chicago CityKey card for proof of residency.
Other documents to prove residency include:
- illinois lease
- Illinois library card
- Illinois student ID with photo
- Illinois utility bill
- Illinois work ID or check stub
It's located at 1400 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Museum Campus
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.