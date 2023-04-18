Field Museum hosting free day with events honoring Arab American Heritage Month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a free day at the Field Museum with special events to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month.

There's a special calligraphy demonstration and its role in art and architecture.

A storytime celebrating Arab heritage will be held at the Crown Family Play Lab.

You can also check out a display of Egyptian stained glass from the 1893 World's Fair.

Today is free for all Illinois residents.

You won't need a ticket or pass, but the museum's website said guests would need to provide a current Illinois driver's license, state ID, or Chicago CityKey card for proof of residency.

Other documents to prove residency include:

illinois lease

Illinois library card

Illinois student ID with photo

Illinois utility bill

Illinois work ID or check stub

It's located at 1400 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Museum Campus