Field Museum celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with special programming

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Field Museum has an entire month of special programming to celebrate.

The lineup starts today with a presentation on new fossil discoveries in China.

Everything culminates with the opening of a new exhibit later this month - Chicago's Legacy Hula.

It will honor master teachers of hula who came to Chicago from Hawaii.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:48 AM

