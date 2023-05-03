Field Museum celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with special programming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Field Museum has an entire month of special programming to celebrate.
The lineup starts today with a presentation on new fossil discoveries in China.
Everything culminates with the opening of a new exhibit later this month - Chicago's Legacy Hula.
It will honor master teachers of hula who came to Chicago from Hawaii.
