Ferris Bueller skipped school 36 years ago this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Ferris Bueller cut class more than 30 years ago this coming weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This past weekend marked a special anniversary for Chicago film fans.

"Hey Cameron, you realize if we played by the rules, we'd be in gym."

This weekend marks the 36th anniversary of the fictional day Ferris Bueller, his girlfriend Sloan and bestie Cameron Frye all cut class.

They spent the day in the city. The film was originally released June 11, 1986. While the movie mentioned the baseball score was tied 0-0, but the real game they filmed ended with the Atlanta Braves defeating the Cubs 4-2.

