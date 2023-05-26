Fernando Miguel DeLeon's mother wants CPD to find suspect; 'I demand for them to look for him'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Tuesday marks three years since a father of six was murdered.

The man accused of killing him, his landlord, is on the run. In a story you'll see Only on 2, Suzanne Le Mignot speaks to the victim's mother about her quest for justice.

"My son, he was not even buried, when he was out on bond."

The mother of Fernando Miguel DeLeon is talking about this man, Hugo Garcia, the landlord of the building where her son lived.

DeLeon lived on the first floor of a Belmont Central home. Garcia, lived in the attic. In May of 2020, DeLeon's mother said her son came home from work as a car detailer.

She said Garcia, who had been drinking, started an argument with her son. Perez said Garcia shot him at least 15 times.

Fernando Miguel DeLeon was shot to death inside the house. The landlord was charged with his murder. Less than two months later, the landlord posted bond and hasn't been seen since.

Garcia's bond was set at $1 million. He posted the $100,000 needed for bail.

"I demand answers. I demand for them to look for him," said his mother Francisca Perez.

An arrest warrant was issued for Garcia on August 24th of 2020. The state's attorney's office said to check with Chicago police for any updates.

Perez said her consistent calls to police for updates led her to learn the detective assigned to her case retired in November of 2020.

"I call, and the only thing they say is he has a warrant and they are waiting for him to get in contact with police enforcement. Do you think he's going to get in touch with police enforcement? No," she said. "They're not doing anything."

Chicago police said the case is listed as cleared and closed by an arrest. Police also confirm there is an active bond forfeiture warrant issued for Garcia. He's been on the run now for nearly three years.

Perez hopes someone watching will recognize Garcia and call police.

"It's not fair that I'm crying. I'm still grieving, like it was today. It happened today," Garcia said.

DeLeon's family is planning a vigil here at Riis Park on Tuesday, the three year anniversary, of the 34 year-old father's murder.



CBS 2 reached out to the U.S. Marshals to see where things stand with the case but have not heard back.