Oak Park police give "all clear" after bomb threat prompts evacuation at Fenwick High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students, teachers, and staff at Fenwick High School are returning to school Monday afternoon, after police gave the "all clear," following a bomb threat against the school earlier in the day.

Oak Park police were called around 10:20 a.m. about a bomb threat at the school.

In a letter to parents, Fenwick principal Peter Groom said the school was evacuated, but all students, faculty and staff were safe.

"The Oak Park Police Department contacted Fenwick High School this morning about a bomb threat to the school. Fenwick has implemented its crisis protocols and the building has been evacuated until a thorough investigation can occur. All students, faculty and staff are currently safe and away from the building, and there is no immediate threat to their wellbeing," Groom wrote.

Shortly after noon, Fenwick said police had completed a thorough search of the school, and given the "all clear," allowing students, teachers, and staff to return from nearby Ascension Church, where they had been staying during the investigation of the threat.

"Students will return to the class from which they departed, where they will receive further instruction for the remaining schedule of the day. Period 10 will conclude at 2:20 and period 11 will conclude at 2:55," Groom said in a message to parents. "All students, faculty and staff are safe and secure."