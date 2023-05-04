44 lbs. of fentanyl seized at Midway Airport worth more than $3M

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal agents have arrested and charged two men caught carrying 44 pounds of fentanyl at Midway International Airport.

The two suspects: 26-year-old Jamire Holingshed and 24-year-old Robert Lewis are from Detroit. The DEA said the pair flew from Los Angeles to Chicago with 20 kilograms of fentanyl stuffed into pant legs and sweatshirts in their luggage.

The street value of all that fentanyl was $3.1 million.