Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for suspect who sexually assaulted female in Lincoln Park area

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for an offender who followed and sexually assaulted a female in the Lincoln Park area Monday night.

Police said around 11 p.m., in the area of the 1700 block of North Wells Street, the unknown male sexually assaulted a female after following her from a CTA bus stop located on the 500 block of North State Street.

The offender is described as a black male with black hair last seen wearing a gray Nike tracksuit with black accents.

sexual-assault-suspect-lincoln-park.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 2:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.