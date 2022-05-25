Police search for suspect who sexually assaulted female in Lincoln Park area

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for an offender who followed and sexually assaulted a female in the Lincoln Park area Monday night.

Police said around 11 p.m., in the area of the 1700 block of North Wells Street, the unknown male sexually assaulted a female after following her from a CTA bus stop located on the 500 block of North State Street.

The offender is described as a black male with black hair last seen wearing a gray Nike tracksuit with black accents.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com.