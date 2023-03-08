'Keep believing in yourself': Chicago engineering firm CEO builds bridges for other female business owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- March is Women's History Month and CBS 2 is introducing you to an entrepreneur doing big things in an industry dominated by men.

Mae Whiteside Williams grew up in public housing, and now, she runs an engineering firm responsible for working on some of the biggest infrastructure projects across the state of Illinois.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has her inspiring story.

A bridge is an opportunity that takes someone from point A to point B.

"This is part of a bridge reconstruction project."

For Mae Whiteside Williams, the CEO and owner of CKL Engineers her whole career has been building bridges, roads, turning what was old into something new.

"In layman's terms, you're gonna get a better bridge," she said. "Being a civil engineer means you get to improve society. And I was always one of those kids who wanted to find a way to improve society. What better way than to be a civil engineer?"

Her entire job is breaking down bridges, reconstructing them, but she's also breaking down barriers as a woman in this industry.

"I'm one of the few of the few African American women-owned construction engineering firms in the country. There's so many barriers that were broken even upon opening the LLC.," Williams said.

Her day usually starts at her home office. Williams' 24th floor apartment much different than the one she grew up in.

"I grew up in the housing projects in Chicago. That community was always stagnate. There was never any changes. Not a lot of infrastructure changes took place in that community," Williams said.

That's her motivation: To change what's been the same for so many years.

"My mother would always push me (she'd say) don't be afraid to try don't be afraid to embark on this don't be afraid to open that science book and learn more about science," Williams rememered.

With a degree from Illinois Tech, she started her company 14 years ago. Now, it's expanding not just in Illinois - but to Georgia, Indiana and Texas. Next up, a scholarship fund so young people can afford to follow in her footsteps.

"Just keep believing in yourself even when, 'oh you know it doesn't make sense, you're a girl, why you going to get dirty why are you getting into construction? No, be patient with yourself. If you can visualize what you want to do with yourself, continue the vision, stick it out."

So that by the time this project is complete, the next bridge builder, civil engineer is on their way to their own success.