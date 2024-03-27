Female found dead in Northwest suburban Chicago house fire

MCHENRY CO., Ill. (CBS) – A female was found dead inside a home that was engulfed in flames in northwest suburban McHenry County early Wednesday morning.

McHenry County Sheriff's police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of North Magellan Drive in unincorporated McHenry around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies found the home engulfed in flames, and they were unable to enter the building.

As first responders investigated, a female was found dead in the house.

Authorities did not identify her.

The investigation was turned over to the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall.