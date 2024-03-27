Watch CBS News
Female found dead in Northwest suburban Chicago house fire

By Alex Ortiz

MCHENRY CO., Ill. (CBS) – A  female was found dead inside a home that was engulfed in flames in northwest suburban McHenry County early Wednesday morning.

McHenry County Sheriff's police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of North Magellan Drive in unincorporated McHenry around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies found the home engulfed in flames, and they were unable to enter the building.

As first responders investigated, a female was found dead in the house. 

Authorities did not identify her.

The investigation was turned over to the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall.

Alex Ortiz
First published on March 27, 2024 / 1:35 PM CDT

