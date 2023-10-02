Watch CBS News
Local News

FEMA to open temporary disaster recovery center in Maywood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

FEMA to open temporary disaster recovery center in Maywood
FEMA to open temporary disaster recovery center in Maywood 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- FEMA is opening another temporary disaster recovery center in Maywood to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by storms and flooding last summer. 

Record floods hit the western suburbs hard between June 29 and July 2. 

The newest center will be open Monday through Saturday, Oct. 7 at the park district on South 9th Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA specialists will be on hand to answer questions and help flood victims apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents and learn how to make their properties more disaster resistant. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 12:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.