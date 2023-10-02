FEMA to open temporary disaster recovery center in Maywood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- FEMA is opening another temporary disaster recovery center in Maywood to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by storms and flooding last summer.

Record floods hit the western suburbs hard between June 29 and July 2.

The newest center will be open Monday through Saturday, Oct. 7 at the park district on South 9th Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA specialists will be on hand to answer questions and help flood victims apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents and learn how to make their properties more disaster resistant.