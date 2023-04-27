Watch CBS News
FEMA opening recovery centers for people affected by storms, tornadoes in Indiana

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- The state of Indiana is getting help from FEMA to open a disaster recovery center.

This is all to help people recover after storms and tornadoes at the end of March and early April.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state, and the U.S. small business association will have applications and can answer questions and give referrals for resources.

The center is on 83rd Avenue in Merrillville.

It'll be open starting this weekend at various dates and times.

Additional recovery centers will eventually open. The full listings of the centers can be found on FEMA's website.  

