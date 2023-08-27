FEMA to host extreme heat summit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While many are still recovering from the record heat wave last week, on Monday FEMA continues its Summer Ready campaign with an extreme heat summit.

The summit will partner with the Department of Homeland Security to bring leaders together to discuss ways to tackle extreme heat.

Discussions will include state, local and federal leaders who will speak on the best practices and also success stories.

"It focuses on planning and the importance of planning and understanding what extreme temperature really means in a community, understanding the difference between a heat watch and a heat warning, making sure that neighborhoods or communities that are disproportionately impacted have that resource list in the in the in the coordination that would take place with those communities as well," said Tom Sivak, FEMA Region 5 Administrator.

The summit will also focus on communication.

Chicago uses Notify Chicago to notify residents of weather-related emergencies.

Another component is ensuring there are resources available.