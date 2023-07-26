FEMA goes door-to-door in Berwyn, Cicero for residents reporting flood damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one month after flooding damaged homes in the Chicago area, FEMA goes door to door.
The agency urges homeowners in Cicero and Berwyn to speak with survey teams.
If more people report flood damage, there's a better chance FEMA will release grant money to the Chicago area.
FEMA also told the community not to delay cleanup while waiting for federal money.
