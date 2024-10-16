FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Chicago, Homewood to help victims of summer storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your home was flooded, or you had wind or other damage from the summer storms in July, federal help is available.

FEMA has opened two disaster recovery centers in the Chicago area – at the Chicago Lawn library branch at 61st and Kedzie, and at the Village of Homewood Auditorium at 2010 Chestnut Rd.

Representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on hand to help people apply for disaster assistance, answer questions, and offer advice on other forms of help that might be available.

It's important to know that, even if you have insurance, or you're a renter, there is help available either thru a grant or a low-interest loan. They're also working to protect your family from natural disasters in the future.

"We have mitigation people here that will help with how to avoid disasters in the future. If you have repetitive flooding in your basement, for example, they'll talk to you about not only remediation, but preventative measures," said Nancy Schmit, manager of the FEMA disaster recovery center in Chicago.

The centers will be open at the following location, days and hours:

Chicago Lawn Branch Library

6120 S. Kedzie Ave

Chicago, IL 60629

Hours: Mon. and Wed. 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tues. and Thurs. 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sun. 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Village of Homewood Auditorium

2010 Chestnut Road

Homewood, IL 60430

Hours: Mon. – Sun. 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.