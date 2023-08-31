Watch CBS News
FEMA disaster recovery center now open on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A FEMA disaster recovery center is now open to help those impacted by storms and flooding over the summer.

FEMA will be set up in the Garfield Community Service Center at Kedzie and Madison.

The hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. They will also be open on Labor Day.

Severe storms brought heavy rain from June 29 through July 2, flooding basements on the West Side and near western suburbs.

Assistance will be available in languages other than English for flood victims applying for federal help.

