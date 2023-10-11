Watch CBS News
FEMA deadline for flood damage money is next week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're still cleaning up from flood damage after historic storms this summer, the deadline is coming to apply for federal assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Cook County residents must have their applications in by next Monday.

If approved, you could get grant money for home repairs or help for your small business. 

First published on October 11, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

