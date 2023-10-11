FEMA deadline for flood damage money is next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're still cleaning up from flood damage after historic storms this summer, the deadline is coming to apply for federal assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Cook County residents must have their applications in by next Monday.

If approved, you could get grant money for home repairs or help for your small business.

🚨Attention residents 🚨Teams from @fema, @ReadyIllinois, and @CookCountyEMRS will be in south suburban communities October 11-14 to assess damage from the severe weather on September 16-17. They will be going door-to-door to speak with impacted residents. pic.twitter.com/1DkN3fysjl — CookCountyEMRS (@CookCountyEMRS) October 11, 2023