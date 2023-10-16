Watch CBS News
New temporary FEMA center opens to help flood victims in Chicago area

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents impacted by severe flooding over the summer have a new place to get help.

A temporary FEMA disaster assistance center opened in Riverdale to serve renters, homeowners and business owners affected by storms and flooding last June and July.

But the center will only stay open through Saturday.

Six other locations are also open across Cook County.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 5:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

