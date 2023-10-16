New temporary FEMA center opens to help flood victims in Chicago area

New temporary FEMA center opens to help flood victims in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents impacted by severe flooding over the summer have a new place to get help.

A temporary FEMA disaster assistance center opened in Riverdale to serve renters, homeowners and business owners affected by storms and flooding last June and July.

But the center will only stay open through Saturday.

Six other locations are also open across Cook County.