FEMA crews assess flooding damage in Austin weeks after storms

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three weeks after devastating floods, assessment crews knocked on doors across the Austin neighborhood on Tuesday to add up the damage.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was there as they made their first stops and spoke to homeowners still waiting for answers.

Sharon Moffett walked into the basement where she's stored 40 years of memories, wearing a mask in her own home.

"I wear a mask because it stinks," Moffett said.

Water pooled 3 feet deep in her basement on July 2. The sheer weight of it pushed in the wood paneling leaving moisture in every crack and corner. Mold and mildew have started to fill the same spaces.

Moffett is just one of many residents affected by the flooding. Another Austin homeowner shared photos from her home.

For weeks, both women have wondered if anyone was coming to help them.

Machi: "If somebody shows up at your door, what would that feel like to you?"

Moffett: "I have to be careful with that. Are you really from FEMA? Are you really gonna help me? Should I make a phone call? Should I see your ID? Should I write something down? Other than that, hey come help me."

CBS 2 was there as damage assessment crews did canvass Austin streets. The group from various agencies was going door-to-door with a short list of questions for flooded residents.

One resident spoke to CBS 2 right afterward. She didn't want to be on camera, but showed photos of her flooding damage and added she feels better knowing the crew stopped by.

"I do," the resident said. "I feel a lot better, because I feel like nobody even cared."

This is the first step in requesting a major disaster declaration. Their advice for residents now: take photos, clean, and save your receipts.

"We don't want to wait, especially with the heat this week and potential storms that are on the horizon," said Tom Sivak, FEMA's regional administrator. "We want to make sure that the cleanup starts today and make sure that they can follow through with that process."

That's something Moffett hopes to tackle soon.

"I'll do it on my own if I have to because it's been long overdue," she said.

The assessment teams will total up a damage report and send that to the state. If it's high enough, the state can ask for federal assistance.

There is no FEMA funding available yet.

Organizers stressed any money that does come in won't cover the full cost of damage, but it will offset homeowners' losses.