FEMA Administrator says disaster fund is running low

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen several natural disasters pop up in areas across the country so far this year.

Now, FEMA leaders say their disaster fund is running out of money.

FEMA's administrator Deanne Criswell is sounding the alarm on the low funds - warning the funding could lapse if Congress doesn't pass a spending bill.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell says he expects Congress will approve more funding for FEMA.

