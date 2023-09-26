FEMA approves more than $200 million in assistance for Cook County flood victims

FEMA approves more than $200M in flood assistance for Cook County

FEMA approves more than $200M in flood assistance for Cook County

FEMA approves more than $200M in flood assistance for Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $200 million in grants and loans to help victims of this summer's flooding in Cook County.

So far, FEMA has inspected nearly 63,000 homes damaged by flooding in late June and early July.

As of Tuesday, FEMA has approved $166 million in disaster assistance grants for nearly 46,600 households to pay for home repairs, short-term rental assistance, and other needs such as medical and dental expenses.

The agency has provided another $36 million in low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help repair or replace vehicles damaged by flooding, or to repair or replace essential household items.

There is still time to apply for help with flood damage. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Oct. 16.

For more information about assistance from FEMA related to the June and July storms, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.