Winds with "Feels like" temps in the 20s in Chicago, passing flurries by afternoon

Chilly winds with passing flurries for St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- May want to grab a heavier coat today as things get chilly.

Increasing clouds as a weak disturbance from WI brings passing flurries today and a chilly northwest wind.

The "feels like" temp will be in the 20s today. Some light lake-effect snow showers are possible in Porter County late this afternoon.

Spring begins Tuesday at 10:06 p.m.

TODAY:

PASSING FLURRIES. HIGH ONLY 38. NORTHWEST WIND 10-20 GUSTING TO 25 MPH.

TONIGHT:

PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 26.

MONDAY:

MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 39.

