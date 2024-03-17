Watch CBS News
Winds with "Feels like" temps in the 20s in Chicago, passing flurries by afternoon

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chilly winds with passing flurries for St. Patrick's Day in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- May want to grab a heavier coat today as things get chilly. 

today-3-day-panel-31724.png
Increasing clouds as a weak disturbance from WI brings passing flurries today and a chilly northwest wind. 

south-side-irish-parade-temps.png
The "feels like" temp will be in the 20s today. Some light lake-effect snow showers are possible in Porter County late this afternoon.

future-clouds-31724.png
sunday-feels-like-31724.png
Spring begins Tuesday at 10:06 p.m.

TODAY: 

PASSING FLURRIES. HIGH ONLY 38. NORTHWEST WIND 10-20 GUSTING TO 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: 

PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 26.

MONDAY: 

MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 39.

7-day-31724.png
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 6:25 AM CDT

