Winds with "Feels like" temps in the 20s in Chicago, passing flurries by afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- May want to grab a heavier coat today as things get chilly.
Increasing clouds as a weak disturbance from WI brings passing flurries today and a chilly northwest wind.
The "feels like" temp will be in the 20s today. Some light lake-effect snow showers are possible in Porter County late this afternoon.
Spring begins Tuesday at 10:06 p.m.
TODAY:
PASSING FLURRIES. HIGH ONLY 38. NORTHWEST WIND 10-20 GUSTING TO 25 MPH.
TONIGHT:
PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 26.
MONDAY:
MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 39.