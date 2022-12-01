FedEx truck crashes after being stolen in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A FedEx delivery truck was stolen Wednesday evening in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, and was found crashed just a few blocks away.
It happened at 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Narragansett Avenue.
Police said the driver left the truck unattended while making a delivery, and someone hopped in the driver's seat and left.
The crash followed, and the truck was abandoned about half a mile away near Belmont and Narragansett avenues.
Police have not said whether anyone was hurt.
So far, no one has been arrested.
