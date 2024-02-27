Watch CBS News
Local News

FedEx truck driver dies after being thrown from vehicle during fiery crash in north Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

FedEx truck driver thrown from vehicle during fiery crash in north Chicago suburb
FedEx truck driver thrown from vehicle during fiery crash in north Chicago suburb 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A FedEx truck driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-294 in Northbrook early Tuesday morning. 

Illinois State Police said the driver was thrown from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall near the exit ramp to Lake Cook Road just before 2:25 a.m. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. 

The exit ramp remains closed but no highway lanes are impacted. 

Fire officials confirmed the truck was full of packages. 

An investigation is underway. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 6:12 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.