FedEx truck driver dies after being thrown from vehicle during fiery crash in north Chicago suburb

FedEx truck driver thrown from vehicle during fiery crash in north Chicago suburb

FedEx truck driver thrown from vehicle during fiery crash in north Chicago suburb

FedEx truck driver thrown from vehicle during fiery crash in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A FedEx truck driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-294 in Northbrook early Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said the driver was thrown from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall near the exit ramp to Lake Cook Road just before 2:25 a.m. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The exit ramp remains closed but no highway lanes are impacted.

Fire officials confirmed the truck was full of packages.

An investigation is underway.