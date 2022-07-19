Watch CBS News
Local News

Federal prosecutors probe workplace safety standards at Amazon warehouses

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors are investigating potential workplace safety hazards at several Amazon warehouses – including some in Illinois.

An Amazon warehouse in downstate Edwardsville collapsed in a tornado in December of last year. In April, tthe Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the warehouse "met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering."

After investigating, OSHA found the possible lack of shelter-in-place drills, and no designated shelter area.

Six people died and another worker was critically wounded when a tornado hit the 1.1 million square-foot Edwardsville warehouse on Dec. 11.

Amazon later said it had begun instituting additional safety measures.

The U.S. Attorney's office is also investigating possibly fraudulent efforts by Amazon to hide workers' injuries from regulators.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.