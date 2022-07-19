Federal prosecutors probe workplace safety standards at Amazon warehouses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors are investigating potential workplace safety hazards at several Amazon warehouses – including some in Illinois.

An Amazon warehouse in downstate Edwardsville collapsed in a tornado in December of last year. In April, tthe Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the warehouse "met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering."

After investigating, OSHA found the possible lack of shelter-in-place drills, and no designated shelter area.

Six people died and another worker was critically wounded when a tornado hit the 1.1 million square-foot Edwardsville warehouse on Dec. 11.

Amazon later said it had begun instituting additional safety measures.

The U.S. Attorney's office is also investigating possibly fraudulent efforts by Amazon to hide workers' injuries from regulators.