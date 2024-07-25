Federal marshals storm suburban Chicago home rescuing abducted North Carolina teen

CHICAGO (CBS) — With guns drawn, heavily armed officers heavily armed were on the scene as federal marshals stormed a home in Libertyville and rescued a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was reported missing in North Carolina earlier this month, and neighbors in the suburb knew there was trouble in the house.

The peaceful ambiance of Prairie Ridge Road in Libertyville was jolted this week when U.S. marshals swarmed the block where a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina was found.

The man arrested in this case had a reputation for being everything but a good neighbor.

Federal law enforcement officials zeroed in on this home in the 31000 block of Prairie Ridge Rd. Wednesday after learning that a missing 15-year-old girl from Kannapolis, North Carolina, was staying at the residence.

The scene that unfolded was intense, as shown through a photo obtained by CBS News Chicago when armed US marshals entered the home.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Andrew Szech and rescued the teen who was reported missing. Investigators said Szech lured her to the home after meeting him online.

They said he urged her to take a bus to Chicago earlier this month, where he picked her up and took her to his Libertyville home, which he shares with his mother, and sexually abused her.

That teen is now safe and headed back to her family in North Carolina.

A search warrant at the Libertyville home later uncovered a gun along with thousands of ounces of cannabis and other controlled substances.

The news did not surprise neighbors who told CBS News Chicago that the home was frequently visited, around the clock, where they suspected drug activity was taking place.

Their concerns grew louder last June when Szech was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm when he opened fire outside his home.

Those bullets flew into a neighboring house. Remnants of that incident remain on the street.

In connection to this week's arrest, Szech has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as a slew of drug-related charges.

The Lake County State Attorney's office said additional charges are expected. Szech remains in Lake County Jail and will be back in court for a detention hearing on Friday.