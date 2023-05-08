Watch CBS News
FDA wants you to throw out Pilot COVID tests because of potentially harmful bacteria

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --   If you have a certain kind of COVID test at home, there's a warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA.)

Certain batches of the Pilot Test should be thrown out. There are concerns the liquid solution could have potentially harmful bacteria. The tests were distributed to CVS and Amazon.

So far there are no reports of anyone getting sick, but some users might have had false results. One note: none of the tests were given out through the government's free COVID test website.

The FDA has a website link with more information.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

