FDA expands recall on eye drops, cites bacterial contamination

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding its recall of eye drops that could be tainted with bacteria.

The latest recall includes drops sold at stores including CVS, Rite Aid, Target, and Walmart.

The FDA has cited a risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.

Visit the FDA's website for more information on the recall.

Update alert: The manufacturer, Kilitch Healthcare India Limited, has issued a voluntary recall of various eye drops for potential safety reasons with all lots within expiry with expiration dates ranging from Nov 2023 to Sept 2025.



More details here: https://t.co/P7WvG09R3j https://t.co/9mLaqAg7XU — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) November 16, 2023