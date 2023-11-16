Watch CBS News
FDA expands recall on eye drops, cites bacterial contamination

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding its recall of eye drops that could be tainted with bacteria.

The latest recall includes drops sold at stores including CVS, Rite Aid, Target, and Walmart.

The FDA has cited a risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.

Visit the FDA's website for more information on the recall. 

First published on November 16, 2023 / 6:22 PM CST

