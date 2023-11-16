FDA expands recall on eye drops, cites bacterial contamination
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding its recall of eye drops that could be tainted with bacteria.
The latest recall includes drops sold at stores including CVS, Rite Aid, Target, and Walmart.
The FDA has cited a risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.
Visit the FDA's website for more information on the recall.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.