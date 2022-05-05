FDA announces limits on who can receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it is limiting who can get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The reason is a rare, but serious risk of blood clots.

The FDA says the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be given only to adults who can't get a different vaccine, or who specifically request the J&J vaccine.

In April of last year, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to concerns about blood clots. Clinics at such sites as Chicago State University switched to the Pfizer shot.

But the pause only lasted for days, and use of the J&J vaccine then resumed.