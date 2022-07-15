FBI warns of scammers trying to take advantage of Highland Park shooting victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is warning about scammers trying to take advantage of victims of the Highland Park July 4 parade mass shooting.

Once scam involved the victims being contacted by a crime victim compensation program and then charged a fee to apply for assistance.

Under state law, victims can not be charged a fee for applying for assistance.

Another scam involves asking for victims to email or text a copy of their driver's license after applying for assistance.

Anyone who believes they're victim of a scam is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit Tips.FBI.gov to make a report.

The city of Highland Park has more information on accessing a full range of resources at hpstrong.info.