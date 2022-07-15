Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI warns of scammers trying to take advantage of Highland Park shooting victims

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is warning about scammers trying to take advantage of victims of the Highland Park July 4 parade mass shooting.

Once scam involved the victims being contacted by a crime victim compensation program and then charged a fee to apply for assistance.

Under state law, victims can not be charged a fee for applying for assistance.

Another scam involves asking for victims to email or text a copy of their driver's license after applying for assistance.

Anyone who believes they're victim of a scam is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit Tips.FBI.gov to make a report.

The city of Highland Park has more information on accessing a full range of resources at hpstrong.info.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 8:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.