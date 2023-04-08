FBI warns of steep rise in sextortion cases targeting boys in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI's Chicago Field Office warned Friday night of an alarming number of sextortion incidents in northern Illinois.

In February, the FBI and law enforcement agencies around the world issued a joint warning about the blackmailing scheme – which targets minor boys who are coerced to sending explicit images online.

Predators often pose as young girls online or on a gaming app, and trick the boys into sending explicit photos or videos, the FBI said.

The predators then try to blackmail the victims, threatening to release the images unless the victims send payment. But in many cases, the predators end up releasing the images even if they are paid, the FBI said.

The victims are typically ages 10 to 17, but have been as young as 7.

While sextortion is committed virtually, it can have real consequences offline, the FBI emphasized. The victims often feel alone, ashamed, and scared after being the victim of such incidents – and may even resort to self-harm. Law enforcement emphasized that the victims of these crimes are not in trouble and are not alone.

Last year, the FBI received thousands of reports of sextortion of minors – representing an exponential increase from past years. There were also more than a dozen suicides resulting from such incidents nationwide.

The FBI warned Friday that sextortion cases are rising even faster in Chicago than they are nationwide. There was a 539 percent increase in sextortion complaints in Chicago in 2022 compared with 2021, and a 383 percent increase from January to February 2022 and January to February 2023.

The FBI issued this bullet-point list of what parents can do if their children are targeted:

Tell them they are not in trouble, they are not alone, and there is life after pictures.

Remember, the predator is to blame, not your child or you.

Report the predator's account via the platform's safety feature.

Block the predator and do not delete the profile or messages because that can be more helpful to law enforcement in identifying and stopping them.

Ask for help from a trusted adult or law enforcement before sending money or more images. Cooperating rarely stops the blackmail and harassment, but law enforcement can.

Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov to report it.

For more information on sextortion, the FBI has this guide.

The FBI noted that it also offers a Safe Online Surfing program to children in grades 3 through 8 – teaching children about online safety through an age-appropriate video game. The program is available in English or Spanish, and kids can participate at home, or teachers can sign up their classes for free. Each month, the school with the greatest number of participants gets a visit from the FBI.