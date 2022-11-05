Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI seeks suspect in bank robbery in Plainfield

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Chicago FBI is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in Plainfield Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the BMO Harris, located at 15101 S-IL 59 around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities say the robber used a note to demand funds. There was no weapon shown or implied.

The suspect is described as a White man in his 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, a dark baseball cap, and a surgical mask.

BMO Harris Bank Robbery Plainfield
Chicago FBI
BMO Harris Bank Robbery Plainfield 2
Chicago FBI

No injuries were reported.  

The suspect remains at large. No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to report tips to 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 10:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.