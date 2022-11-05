FBI seeks suspect in bank robbery in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Chicago FBI is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in Plainfield Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the BMO Harris, located at 15101 S-IL 59 around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities say the robber used a note to demand funds. There was no weapon shown or implied.

The suspect is described as a White man in his 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, a dark baseball cap, and a surgical mask.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect remains at large. No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to report tips to 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.