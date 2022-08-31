FBI seeks suspect in Aurora Bank of America robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday at a Bank of America in Aurora is at large.

The FBI responded to the bank robbery at the Bank of America, located in the 2300 block of West Indian Trail, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an FBI spokesperson.

The suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday at a Bank of America in Aurora is at large. The FBI responded to the bank robbery at the Bank of America, located in the 2300 block of West Indian Trail, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an FBI spokesperson. FBI

The FBI released an image of the suspect who was wearing a black hat, orange vest, blue jeans, eyewear and a dark mask.

He remains at large and used a note.