FBI seeks suspect in Aurora Bank of America robbery

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday at a Bank of America in Aurora is at large.

The FBI responded to the bank robbery at the Bank of America, located in the 2300 block of West Indian Trail, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an FBI spokesperson.

The FBI released an image of the suspect who was wearing a black hat, orange vest, blue jeans, eyewear and a dark mask.

He remains at large and used a note.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 7:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

