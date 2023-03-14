Watch CBS News
FBI investigating Lincoln Park bank robbery

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The FBI and Chicago Police Department are investigating a bank safe that was emptied by thieves who apparently broke in through a nearby building.

It happened at a Bank of America near Clybourn and Southport in Lincoln Park. An employee discovered the theft around 10 Monday morning.

Employees told police the business and safe were securely closed on Saturday night. If you have information, you're urged to call the FBI.

