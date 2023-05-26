FBI increasing reward for capture of Chicago man who killed wife hours after wedding in 2019

FBI seek suspect in 2019 deadly stabbing of wife hours after wedding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is doubling-down to try and catch an accused murderer.

Investigators say Arnoldo Jimenez, 41, from Chicago stabbed and killed his wife just hours after their wedding in 2019.

The FBI is now increasing its reward from $100,000 to $250,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

It's believed that he may have ran away to Durango, Mexico.