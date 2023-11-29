FBI searching for suspect in Chicago bank robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in the Avondale neighborhood.

Police said it happened at the Chase Bank at 3225 W. Addison around 10:18 Wednesday morning. The suspect told the teller that he had a weapon and wanted large bills.

He fled "on foot with an unknown amount of money," according to police and there were no injuries.

The FBI said the suspect was seen wearing a black face mask, red baseball cap, dark puffy jacket, beige or white pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700.