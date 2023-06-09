Chicago father killed weeks after sons win city baseball championship

Chicago father of 3 Kenwood athletes mourned after he was shot and killed

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dozens of family and friends gathered to remember a beloved father of three-star athletes who was shot and killed in Hyde Park.

Mourners packed the baseball field at Simeon High School for a balloon release honoring Kevin Thunderbird, 36. He was an alum of Simeon and graduated in 2005.

Police said Thunderbird was walking in the 5100 block of South Dorchester, when someone from inside a car started shooting. He was shot in the abdomen and police said he returned fire.

He later died at the hospital.

Three of Thunderbird's sons are standout athletes at Kenwood Academy. They're mourning the death of their dad, just two weeks after celebrating a big baseball win.

"Like the last two weeks, we made him so proud," said Kevin Thunderbird Jr. "His three baby boys won a city championship."

"It was like a fairytale the last few weeks, you know?" said Diane, Thunderbird's mother. "And for it to turn into such a nightmare."

So far, no arrests have been made.