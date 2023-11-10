Chicago area father charged in death of 2-month-old girl, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with the death of his 2-month-old daughter in south suburban Lansing this week.

Lansing first responders were dispatched to a Motel 6 in the 2100 block of Bernice Road for an unresponsive subject on Tuesday at 11:13 p.m. They found the subject was a 2-month-old baby.

They attempted to resuscitate the child and she was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Lansing and Illinois State Police began a death investigation.

The Lake County Indiana Medical Examiner's Office ruled the baby's death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to her head.

After interviewing individuals at the scene, police said they determined the child's father, Joshua B. McGhee, 24, was responsible for the baby's death.

McGhee was charged with one count of first-degree murder and failure to register as a sex offender.

He was scheduled to appear in Cook County court for a hearing on Friday.