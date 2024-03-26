Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies in Chicago motorcycle crash after running red light

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said a 19-year-old man was headed west on a motorcycle on Irving Park Road shortly before 2 a.m., when he ran a red light at a high rate of speed at Central Avenue, and hit a car headed north on Central Avenue.

The motorcyclist suffered major trauma to his head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old man driving the car suffered a minor cut to his face and a leg injury, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The Major Accidents unit was investigating.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 9:29 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.