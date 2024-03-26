Man dies in Chicago motorcycle crash after running red light

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said a 19-year-old man was headed west on a motorcycle on Irving Park Road shortly before 2 a.m., when he ran a red light at a high rate of speed at Central Avenue, and hit a car headed north on Central Avenue.

The motorcyclist suffered major trauma to his head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old man driving the car suffered a minor cut to his face and a leg injury, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The Major Accidents unit was investigating.