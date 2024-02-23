Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after being hit by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning. Police are searching for the driver.
The crash took place at 34th Street near Guaranteed Rate Field. ISP said it is not known why the victim was on the roadway.
Police confirmed all northbound lanes have reopened.
Police are investigating.
