Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Illinois expressway
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Illinois expressway 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after being hit by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning. Police are searching for the driver. 

The crash took place at 34th Street near Guaranteed Rate Field. ISP said it is not known why the victim was on the roadway. 

Police confirmed all northbound lanes have reopened. 

Police are investigating. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 5:12 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.