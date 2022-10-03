One killed in fire in Burnside neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in the Chicago's Burnside neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the still and box alarm fire broke out in the 1100 block of East 90th Street.

CFD

At least one person was initially reported to be trapped inside.

CFD officials said one man was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.