One dies in fall at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person died in a fall in Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. 

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at Illinois Canyon in the park. 

Officials said police were still in the park investigating around 8 p.m. Saturday evening. 

The LaSalle County Coroner was also on scene, but no details about the victim were being released. 

Starved Rock State Park is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago. 

