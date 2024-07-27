One dies in fall at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person died in a fall in Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at Illinois Canyon in the park.

Officials said police were still in the park investigating around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

The LaSalle County Coroner was also on scene, but no details about the victim were being released.

Starved Rock State Park is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago.