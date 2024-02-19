Watch CBS News
Fatal Chicago suburban crash victims identified

Fatal Chicago suburban crash victims identified
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people killed in a Joliet crash have now been identified as 65-year-old Walter Kretzler, III, and 59-year-old Roxane Holt.

They were killed overnight Sunday when another car crashed into their car, flipping it over near Infantry Drive and Black Road.

The driver and passenger of the other car tried to run off but police said they caught the 19-year-old driver.

So far, no charges have been filed. 

First published on February 19, 2024 / 5:22 PM CST

