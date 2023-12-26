'Fast Meat' Slim Jim car recovered in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A promotional Slim Jim car that was stolen in California was discovered thousands of miles away in west suburban Hillside.
It's hard to miss the custom Nissan Z worth about $115,000 was found Friday in a trailer in a parking lot.
The car was reported stolen outside the Los Angeles area.
There was a social media campaign to get it back based on #findfastmeat.
The car was reportedly still partially wrapped in Slim Jim graphics but the interior appeared untouched.
