Fashion Outlets in Rosemont hosting sensory-friendly Santa experience

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Santa Claus is coming to Rosemont Sunday.

The Fashion Outlets of Chicago is inviting families of children with special needs to enjoy a sensory-friendly Santa experience.

Extra accommodations will be made for children with physical and developmental needs so everyone can have the chance to take a picture with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.

The event is underway and will last until 10 a.m. on the first floor of the mall near the food court.

The experience is free with photo packages available for purchase.