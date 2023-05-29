'Farmer at the Green' becomes city's newest downtown farmers market

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday afternoons just got a bit more lively in The Loop thanks to Farmer at the Green, the city's newest downtown farmers market.

It provides more than just a chance to fill up your canvas tote.

Market manager Mandy Cohen said you can eat a tamale or you can eat a vegan empanada, you can get a "fancy chocolate" or you can get a "down and dirty taco."

"You can play bags in the middle of the park... there's something for everyone," Cohen said.

The newest market to come to the city is bringing in familiar vendors like Nuts on the Go, sold at over 35 markets city-wide.

"It's been a wonderful market, Nuts on the Go owner John Delaney said. "Some have seen us at other markets and they're really happy that we're here and we've been getting a lot of return guests."

Star Farms, growing hyper-local produce right in the Back of the Yards is also a vendor.

There's a total of 20 vendors, filling the green every Tuesday afternoon.

"We're definitely focused on a diverse, both product offering and diverse vendors themselves," Cohen said. "If there's no farmers, there's no food."

Cohen said you can come to the market and know exactly where your food came from.