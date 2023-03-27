1 person killed in crash on Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a crash on the Far South Side.
The crash took place just before 11 p.m., on 130th Street near Evans Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.
Chicago police said a Maserati was driving westbound when the driver tried to make an illegal U-turn. That's when it struck this Nissan traveling in the opposite direction.
A 41-year-old woman in the passenger's seat of the Nissan was killed.
Both of the drivers were cited.
