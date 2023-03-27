Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person killed in crash on Far South Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a crash on the Far South Side.

The crash took place just before 11 p.m., on 130th Street near Evans Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Chicago police said a Maserati was driving westbound when the driver tried to make an illegal U-turn. That's when it struck this Nissan traveling in the opposite direction.

A 41-year-old woman in the passenger's seat of the Nissan was killed.

Both of the drivers were cited. 

First published on March 27, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.