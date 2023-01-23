Watch CBS News
Far South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking into a crash on the Far South Side that was probably caused by two green lights. 

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on 115th and Wentworth. 

The driver of a Ford van was driving eastbound when he went through the intersection and hit a Dodge van.

Police say both cars shared a green light. 

Streets and Sanitation knew about the lights malfunctioning before the crash happened. 

No one was hurt. 

