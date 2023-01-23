Far South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light

South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light

South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking into a crash on the Far South Side that was probably caused by two green lights.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on 115th and Wentworth.

The driver of a Ford van was driving eastbound when he went through the intersection and hit a Dodge van.

Police say both cars shared a green light.

Streets and Sanitation knew about the lights malfunctioning before the crash happened.

No one was hurt.