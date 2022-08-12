Fans to get first glimpse at new-look Bears in first preseason game against Chiefs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Even for a preseason game, the Chicago Bears first matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday has plenty of intrigue.

It's fans' first look at a mostly new roster and the first time head coach Matt Eberflus will be in charge on the sideline for a game.

Eberflus said his starters will play about 15 to 20 plays. The Chiefs will also play their starters so it should be a decent test.

Braxton Jones has been working as the first-string left tackle on the offensive line. He'll be one to watch along with how the entire new-look offensive line holds up.

And of course, quarterback Justin Fields gets his first game action in the new offense. Eberflus is focused on how the whole operation works.

"This is our first time together," Eberflus said. "And then looking at scheme, the things we're going to operate … Sure, we're going to be basic and simple in our schemes during the preseason, but we want to see how we operate. And then really the personnel piece of this is evaluating every person on our roster from the first man to the last and how they fit in with the Chicago Bears."

There will also be a familiar face on the opposing sideline.

Matt Nagy returns to Soldier Field for the first time since being fired by the Bears in January.

Nagy is back with the Chiefs, now as their quarterbacks coach. He reflected this week on his time in Chicago.

"Those four years, experiences, I'd change a lot of what happened," Nagy said. "I'm wishing we'd won more and could have done more, but I learned a lot and that part I wouldn't change. It didn't end how we wanted it to and there was disappointment and there was discouragement and all that said, I know I'm not defeated."