Fans gather to support Bears legend Steve McMichael during ALS fight

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael was met with a big show of support on Wednesday.

Bagpipes played for McMichael at Rizzo's Bar on Clark Street. They gathered to support him during his battle with ALS, and his Pro Football Hall of Fame nod.

Actor Joel Murray was one of the guest bartenders.

Money from the event will go to McMichael's medical care and "First in Foundation," a charity for first responders.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 10:25 PM

