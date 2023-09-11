Fans resilient after Bears loss against Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears left many fans upset, not just at Soldier Field but at bars across Chicagoland Sunday.

"I wouldn't want to show my face either after that loss," said a Green Bay Packers fan.

Before the Bears could walk off the field, fans started exiting bars once they saw there was no hope for a win against the Green Bay Packers.

"This is the first season of the love boat. Jordan Love," said an excited Packers fan.

Fans lined Clark Street in Wrigleyville in their orange and navy only to leave with long faces but resilience.

"I'm going to keep supporting them. I don't know if I'm going to a Bears game this year but I'm going keep supporting them," said A-Dog.

He'll support them even if his friends decided to give him a hard time about it.

"Go Pack. Go Pack, Jordan Love, era it's over. We're going to own you for another 20 years bro. 20 more years," said a Packers fan.

A-Dog responded with no excitement saying, "I don't know about that."

Inside Sluggers World Class Sports Bar on Clark Street, there was one fan who will never leave the Bears hanging -- Cubs Number One Fan Ronnie WooWoo.

"You know all good teams lose four games a year so that's just one of those losses, but they'll be back next year you know," he said.

The DJ was decked out in Bears attire at the turntables while keeping the crowd hyped. The bartenders kept fans excited as football fans anxiously waited for the big touchdown moment.

Even after the Packers defeated the Bears, the cheeseheads wouldn't give it up.

"I feel like I'm on a Disney cruise line. Water slide all you can eat buffet. We're living the dream," said Packers fan Brett Staniforth.

The Chicago Bears return to Soldier Field October 1 to take on the Denver Broncos.